Terminix Global (TMX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Terminix Global to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Terminix Global has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. Terminix Global had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.26 million. Terminix Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Terminix Global to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:TMX opened at $52.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.72. Terminix Global has a 1-year low of $38.11 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Terminix Global Company Profile

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. It offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

