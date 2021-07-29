TerraUSD (UST) Achieves Market Cap of $2.04 Billion

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. Over the last week, TerraUSD has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One TerraUSD coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC on popular exchanges. TerraUSD has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion and $29.11 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00006085 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00007066 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000117 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000078 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000196 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TerraUSD Coin Profile

TerraUSD (CRYPTO:UST) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 2,036,300,740 coins. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraUSD is terra.money. TerraUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

TerraUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

