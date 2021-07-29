Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) Insider John Allan Acquires 20,000 Shares

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) insider John Allan acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 235 ($3.07) per share, for a total transaction of £47,000 ($61,405.80).

Shares of LON TSCO traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 233.55 ($3.05). 8,292,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,946,145. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 228.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £18.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.14. Tesco PLC has a one year low of GBX 2.74 ($0.04) and a one year high of GBX 317.55 ($4.15).

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSCO. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Tesco from GBX 286 ($3.74) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products in stores and online; and operates mobile virtual network. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities; and provision of banking, insurance, and money services.

