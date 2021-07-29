Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 61.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,576 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lincoln Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the first quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,164 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its position in shares of Tesla by 2.2% in the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 690 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 3.5% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 2.2% in the first quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $646.98 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $273.00 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $636.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 646.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total transaction of $530,810.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,154,662.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.17, for a total transaction of $930,255.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,164,014.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,925 shares of company stock worth $15,183,184 in the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $647.84 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $875.00 price objective (up from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on Tesla in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Tesla from $718.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Tesla from $730.00 to $660.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $540.52.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

