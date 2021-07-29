Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Position Raised by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,283 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for approximately 0.8% of Advisory Services Network LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $21,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 82.9% in the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Tesla in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $730.00 to $660.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $540.52.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total transaction of $719,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,490,659.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.17, for a total transaction of $930,255.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,164,014.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,925 shares of company stock worth $15,183,184. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock traded up $29.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $676.69. The company had a trading volume of 706,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,655,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $651.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 652.95, a PEG ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $636.55. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $273.00 and a 12 month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

