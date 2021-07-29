Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) SVP Sells $995,070.00 in Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.38, for a total value of $995,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $30.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $677.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,688,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,652,611. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $273.00 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $636.55. The company has a market capitalization of $670.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 679.84, a PEG ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth about $31,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 82.9% during the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 41.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Tesla from $718.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $540.52.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

