The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.780-$1.780 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.760. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBBK traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,858. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $26.70.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $77.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.44 million. The Bancorp had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 16.48%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Bancorp will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

In other news, EVP John Leto sold 44,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $1,102,572.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,524,530.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Walter T. Beach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $241,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,842 shares in the company, valued at $865,225.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,820 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,092 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

