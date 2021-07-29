The Blackstone Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:BX)

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 242,578 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,442% compared to the average daily volume of 15,728 call options.

The Blackstone Group stock traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $116.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,858,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,446,284. The Blackstone Group has a twelve month low of $49.26 and a twelve month high of $117.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.83.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 26.67%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Blackstone Group will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.8475 per share. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 123.77%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 89,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.46, for a total transaction of $8,051,310.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 658,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,898,227.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 140,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total value of $12,665,274.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 921,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,115,822.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,622,868 shares of company stock valued at $227,661,372. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Barclays increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Argus increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.09.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

