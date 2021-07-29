The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stake Decreased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 650,414 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 31,417 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.11% of The Boeing worth $165,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. CNB Bank raised its holdings in The Boeing by 128.3% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new stake in The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $231.57 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $238.03. The firm has a market cap of $135.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 1.62. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $141.58 and a 12-month high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.67. Research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $258.26.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

