The Boeing (NYSE:BA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.23 EPS

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

BA stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $231.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,639,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,343,930. The Boeing has a 52-week low of $141.58 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The company has a market cap of $135.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $238.03.

BA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. raised their price target on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Cowen raised shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.72.

In other The Boeing news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

