The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Sets New 52-Week High at $49.42

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $49.42 and last traded at $49.21, with a volume of 14523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.01.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. upped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.08.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.40.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 53.69% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The firm had revenue of $612.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $83,520,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,249,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,545,133.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 133,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $7,099,076.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,205,948 shares of company stock worth $94,414,767. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 46,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 28.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 35,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. 36.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

