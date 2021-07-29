The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 202,977 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,580 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.44% of The Cheesecake Factory worth $11,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in The Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter worth $80,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in The Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter worth $587,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 7.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in The Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter worth $215,000. 80.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $47.75 on Thursday. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a twelve month low of $22.75 and a twelve month high of $65.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.37.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 20.30% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $768.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.87) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Cheesecake Factory news, President David M. Gordon sold 65,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $4,068,293.60. Following the transaction, the president now owns 51,255 shares in the company, valued at $3,175,759.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cheryl Slomann sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total value of $461,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,160 shares of company stock worth $5,934,989 in the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CAKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James raised The Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

