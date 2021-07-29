The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Announces Earnings Results

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 19.38% and a negative net margin of 8.53%.
Shares of CHEF stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.31. The company had a trading volume of 748,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,729. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a one year low of $11.06 and a one year high of $35.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 2.46.
In related news, insider Patricia Lecouras sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $64,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,782.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About The Chefs’ Warehouse
The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.
