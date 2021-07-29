The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Announces Earnings Results

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 19.38% and a negative net margin of 8.53%.

Shares of CHEF stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.31. The company had a trading volume of 748,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,729. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a one year low of $11.06 and a one year high of $35.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 2.46.

In related news, insider Patricia Lecouras sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $64,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,782.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CHEF has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on The Chefs’ Warehouse from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Chefs’ Warehouse presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.29.

About The Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

