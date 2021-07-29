The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) Short Interest Update

The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 54.9% from the June 30th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ TCFC opened at $35.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $211.13 million, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.54. The Community Financial has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $38.50.

The Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. The Community Financial had a net margin of 28.78% and a return on equity of 11.49%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Community Financial will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. The Community Financial’s payout ratio is currently 21.90%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Community Financial by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 288,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,883,000 after buying an additional 45,519 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of The Community Financial by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 244,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,373,000 after buying an additional 24,986 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of The Community Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 139,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,783,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of The Community Financial by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 87,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,008,000 after buying an additional 21,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Community Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. 39.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Community Financial

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, demand deposit, and time deposit accounts.

