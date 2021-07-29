The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG) Short Interest Up 141.3% in July

The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a growth of 141.3% from the June 30th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 140,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRTG opened at $0.07 on Thursday. The Coretec Group has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.12.

About The Coretec Group

The Coretec Group, Inc is a technology-based solutions company. It is engaged in developing a portfolio of silicon-based products in energy-focused verticals, including electric vehicle and consumer batteries, solid-state lighting, and semiconductors, as well as 3D volumetric displays and printable electronics.

