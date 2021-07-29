The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target Raised to $384.00 at Morgan Stanley

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $332.00 to $384.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GS. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.82.

Shares of GS opened at $374.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $371.61. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12-month low of $185.52 and a 12-month high of $393.26.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.24 by $4.78. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 71.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

