The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€295.00” Price Target for Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3)

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been assigned a €295.00 ($347.06) price objective by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 44.71% from the company’s current price.

VOW3 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a €305.00 ($358.82) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Warburg Research set a €280.00 ($329.41) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €245.00 ($288.24) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a €290.00 ($341.18) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($352.94) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €259.88 ($305.74).

Shares of VOW3 traded up €1.35 ($1.59) on Thursday, reaching €203.85 ($239.82). 716,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.94, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.03 billion and a PE ratio of 9.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €219.02. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a 52-week high of €252.20 ($296.71).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

