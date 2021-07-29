The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.86 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) will post $3.86 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.80 billion to $3.92 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber posted sales of $2.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber will report full-year sales of $16.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.34 billion to $16.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $17.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.04 billion to $19.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Goodyear Tire & Rubber.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.32. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 87.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 42,492 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,395,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,603,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,402,000 after acquiring an additional 13,591 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,807,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 160,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 46,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GT opened at $15.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a one year low of $7.28 and a one year high of $20.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 2.18.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

