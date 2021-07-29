The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 275,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,313 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.28% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $12,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 72.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the first quarter worth $52,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 47.4% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the first quarter worth $78,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HAIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.22.

In related news, Director Shervin J. Korangy sold 6,750 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total value of $274,995.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,458.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jeryl Wolfe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $122,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 16.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $39.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.55 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.80. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.10 and a 52 week high of $46.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.33.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $492.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.74 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hain Celestial Group Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, One Step, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

