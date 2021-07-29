The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Raises Dividend to $0.90 Per Share

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.901 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80.

The Hershey has raised its dividend payment by 23.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years.

NYSE HSY opened at $176.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The Hershey has a 12-month low of $134.00 and a 12-month high of $182.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.95.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 66.00%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.38.

In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $2,007,844.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,164,655.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.88, for a total transaction of $56,105.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,632.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,296 shares of company stock valued at $3,001,095. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

