The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Holdings Increased by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,527 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up about 1.6% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $9,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 27.9% in the first quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 390,451 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,067,000 after acquiring an additional 85,287 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $1,060,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 8.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 34.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,477,000 after buying an additional 4,582 shares during the period. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 11.3% during the first quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,347 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. UBS Group boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.89.

NYSE:HD traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $325.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,191,392. The company has a market cap of $346.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $345.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $316.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

