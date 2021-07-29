The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $91.70 Million

Equities analysts expect The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) to post sales of $91.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Lovesac’s earnings. The Lovesac reported sales of $61.95 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Lovesac will report full-year sales of $433.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $430.60 million to $437.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $508.94 million, with estimates ranging from $486.81 million to $525.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Lovesac.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.71. The Lovesac had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The business had revenue of $82.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis.

LOVE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet raised shares of The Lovesac from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.88.

NASDAQ:LOVE opened at $61.01 on Thursday. The Lovesac has a 1-year low of $22.64 and a 1-year high of $95.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.18. The company has a market capitalization of $920.95 million, a PE ratio of 38.61, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 2.48.

In related news, COO Albert Jack Krause sold 25,000 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $1,592,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 107,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,868,643.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $343,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,825 shares of company stock worth $3,764,500 in the last quarter. 31.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in The Lovesac by 37.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of The Lovesac by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of The Lovesac by 97.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Lovesac during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Lovesac during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

