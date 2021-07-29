The Manitowoc (MTW) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect The Manitowoc to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $354.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.38 million. The Manitowoc had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 0.98%. On average, analysts expect The Manitowoc to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MTW stock opened at $22.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $791.96 million, a PE ratio of -54.28, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 2.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The Manitowoc has a 1 year low of $7.36 and a 1 year high of $28.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTW shares. upped their target price on shares of The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Manitowoc in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

