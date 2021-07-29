The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target Raised to $193.00

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $192.00 to $193.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.20.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $184.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,758. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.95. The company has a market capitalization of $78.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $101.58 and a 1-year high of $203.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $773,472.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,770,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,825 shares of company stock worth $893,022. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 157.9% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.