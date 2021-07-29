The Southern (NYSE:SO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Southern (NYSE:SO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.250-$3.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.320. The company issued revenue guidance of -.The Southern also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.220-$1.220 EPS.

NYSE SO opened at $63.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $67.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.89. The Southern has a 1-year low of $51.22 and a 1-year high of $66.93.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 15.99%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.23%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SO shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Southern from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus boosted their price objective on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.85.

In other The Southern news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 4,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $292,271.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,501 shares in the company, valued at $957,791.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $160,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,877,578.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,425 shares of company stock valued at $618,721. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

