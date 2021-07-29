The Southern (NYSE:SO) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Southern (NYSE:SO) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.220-$1.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.220. The company issued revenue guidance of -.The Southern also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.250-$3.350 EPS.

NYSE:SO opened at $63.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.89. The company has a market capitalization of $67.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.45. The Southern has a one year low of $51.22 and a one year high of $66.93.

Get The Southern alerts:

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 11.28%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Southern will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s payout ratio is presently 81.23%.

SO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (down from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Southern from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.85.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $160,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,877,578.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 4,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $292,271.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,501 shares in the company, valued at $957,791.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,425 shares of company stock worth $618,721 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.