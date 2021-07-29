The Transfer Token (TTT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.21 Billion

The Transfer Token (CURRENCY:TTT) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 29th. Over the last week, The Transfer Token has traded 20.1% higher against the US dollar. The Transfer Token has a total market capitalization of $1.21 billion and approximately $1.59 million worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Transfer Token coin can now be purchased for about $11.55 or 0.00028735 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00027973 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000036 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000043 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Transfer Token Profile

TTT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,657,753 coins. The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for The Transfer Token is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt . The Transfer Token’s official message board is medium.com/@atomofficialsns

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

Buying and Selling The Transfer Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Transfer Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Transfer Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Transfer Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

