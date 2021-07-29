The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Stock Holdings Lifted by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,552 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $2,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,918,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $268,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $625,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $931,000. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TRV shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Bank of America cut shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.54.

NYSE:TRV opened at $146.82 on Thursday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.67 and a twelve month high of $162.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.31. The company has a market cap of $36.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.74.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.59%.

The Travelers Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 20th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other The Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $237,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 246,761 shares in the company, valued at $39,111,618.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $161,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 250,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,292,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,874 shares of company stock valued at $11,730,593. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

