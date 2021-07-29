ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $19.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Approximately 16,009 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 562,927 shares.The stock last traded at $26.18 and had previously closed at $24.50.

TDUP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on ThredUp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on ThredUp in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ThredUp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.63.

Get ThredUp alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in ThredUp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,501,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ThredUp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,500,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in ThredUp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,157,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ThredUp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Finally, Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC bought a new stake in ThredUp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.66% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $55.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.37 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

ThredUp Company Profile (NASDAQ:TDUP)

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

Featured Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.