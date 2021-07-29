TigerCash Hits Market Cap of $733,962.03 (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 29th. One TigerCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0131 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, TigerCash has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. TigerCash has a total market cap of $733,962.03 and approximately $5.27 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 50.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BTCX) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $350.23 or 0.00880084 BTC.

About TigerCash

TigerCash (TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com . TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger . The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange

TigerCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

