Timothy M. Cook Sells 22,500 Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total transaction of $1,366,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,343,094 shares in the company, valued at $81,592,960.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of OSH traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.88. 769,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,364,798. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.11 and a twelve month high of $66.31. The firm has a market cap of $15.14 billion and a PE ratio of -0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 24.18% and a negative return on equity of 60.50%. The company had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.40 million. The company’s revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Oak Street Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.36.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSH. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $582,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 153,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,391,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 137,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,439,000 after purchasing an additional 13,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

