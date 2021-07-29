Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC) Shares Acquired by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 469,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,338 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 8.62% of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF worth $15,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 53,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 31,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 65,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 6,265 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 241.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF in the first quarter valued at $17,189,000.

NYSEARCA:TPLC opened at $35.56 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.86. Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF has a 12-month low of $25.64 and a 12-month high of $35.70.

