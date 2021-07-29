TIS Inc. (OTCMKTS:TISNF) Short Interest Update

TIS Inc. (OTCMKTS:TISNF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,400 shares, a decrease of 54.9% from the June 30th total of 91,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 207.0 days.
TIS stock remained flat at $$26.35 during trading on Thursday. TIS has a one year low of $19.85 and a one year high of $26.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.75.
About TIS
