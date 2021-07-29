Titan Coin Price Reaches $0.0031 on Major Exchanges (TTN)

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded 60.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. Over the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded 58% higher against the US dollar. One Titan Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Titan Coin has a market capitalization of $2.78 million and $774.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Titan Coin Profile

TTN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Titan Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Titan Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

