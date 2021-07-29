Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Position Lessened by Man Group plc

Man Group plc decreased its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 43.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,262 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 35,391 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $2,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Toll Brothers by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,448,759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $876,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969,973 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Toll Brothers by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,491,448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $198,071,000 after acquiring an additional 55,285 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Toll Brothers by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,882,225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,779,000 after acquiring an additional 37,246 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Toll Brothers by 343.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,808,615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,431 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Toll Brothers by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,411,088 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,051,000 after acquiring an additional 10,248 shares during the period. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $56.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.48 and a 12 month high of $68.88.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 7.00%. Toll Brothers’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TOL. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. BTIG Research upgraded Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.35.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total transaction of $624,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $67,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,830 shares in the company, valued at $2,638,498.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $889,920. Insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.