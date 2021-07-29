Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Acquired by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,768 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,612 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.15% of Toll Brothers worth $10,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TOL. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toll Brothers stock opened at $56.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.54. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.48 and a fifty-two week high of $68.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.59.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 7.00%. Toll Brothers’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $67,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,638,498.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total value of $624,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $889,920. Corporate insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TOL shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Toll Brothers from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.35.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

