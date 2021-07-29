Tompkins Financial Corp Acquires 395 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for approximately 1.3% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $7,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $1,160,194.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,896.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total value of $1,128,042.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,371 shares of company stock valued at $8,584,638 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.93.

DHR stock traded up $3.89 on Thursday, reaching $296.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,536,500. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $265.11. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $192.51 and a 12-month high of $293.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

