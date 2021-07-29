Tompkins Financial Corp Acquires 526 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,788 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises 1.4% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 277.1% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 27,687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,889,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in Honeywell International by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 7,367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. 75.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.62.

Honeywell International stock traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $232.89. 15,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,927,253. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.21 and a 52-week high of $234.25. The company has a market capitalization of $160.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

