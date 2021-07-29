Tompkins Financial Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Tompkins Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 3.5% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,937,000. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 315,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,045,000 after acquiring an additional 5,378 shares during the last quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 26,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,135,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter.

VOO stock traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $405.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,966,516. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $293.67 and a 52 week high of $405.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $392.61.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

