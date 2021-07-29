Tompkins Financial Corp Purchases 1,426 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,758 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for 1.4% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth $42,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth $46,000. 29.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.87.

Walmart stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $142.17. 139,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,403,257. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The company has a market capitalization of $398.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total value of $1,370,866.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 518,839 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total transaction of $73,773,717.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,580,590.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock worth $3,980,362,292. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

