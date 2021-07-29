Tompkins Financial Corp Purchases 157 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,546 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.3% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $31,000. MRJ Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $50,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $4,600.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,189.42.

Amazon.com stock traded down $20.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3,609.93. The company had a trading volume of 62,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,560,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,871.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3,450.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 68.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 131,005 shares of company stock valued at $449,130,095. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

