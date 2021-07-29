Tompkins Financial Corp Raises Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,934 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.3% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.6% in the first quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 62,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.8% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 63,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 21,138 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,493,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,385,000 after acquiring an additional 30,405 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 107,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after acquiring an additional 6,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 33.9% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 240,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,447,000 after purchasing an additional 60,923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.96. 474,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,740,516. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $249.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.69. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on XOM shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.63.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

