Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Price Target Increased to C$115.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$111.00 to C$115.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TMTNF. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$108.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Toromont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.88.

TMTNF traded up $2.77 on Thursday, reaching $83.09. 1,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,665. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.06. Toromont Industries has a twelve month low of $52.58 and a twelve month high of $91.40.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

