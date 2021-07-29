Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Short Interest Down 52.6% in July

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a drop of 52.6% from the June 30th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Toshiba from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of TOSYY traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,022. Toshiba has a 1-year low of $12.36 and a 1-year high of $23.60. The stock has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic devices and storage solutions worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Building Solutions, Retail & Printing Solutions, Electronic Devices & Storage Solutions, Digital Solutions, and Others.

