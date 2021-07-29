Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Given New C$44.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its target price upped by analysts at Raymond James from C$44.00 to C$44.50 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$47.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$54.25 to C$55.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities upped their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$47.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Tourmaline Oil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.53.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

TRMLF traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.02. 34,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,182. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.38. Tourmaline Oil has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $29.43.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.