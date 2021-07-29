Tourmaline Oil (TRMLF) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS: TRMLF) recently:

7/19/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$54.25 to C$55.75. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/16/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$47.00 to C$48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/15/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$47.00 to C$57.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/14/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$40.00 to C$47.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/28/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$50.75 to C$54.25. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/15/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$36.00 to C$38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/14/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$47.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/14/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$44.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/14/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$35.00 to C$40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/14/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$38.00 to C$40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/14/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$35.00 to C$37.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:TRMLF opened at $27.02 on Thursday. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $29.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.38.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

