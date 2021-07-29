Tourmaline Oil’s (TOU) Outperform Rating Reiterated at CIBC

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at CIBC in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$47.50 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 36.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$37.50 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$47.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tourmaline Oil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$43.50.

Tourmaline Oil stock traded up C$0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$34.74. 1,850,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,365,499. The company has a market cap of C$10.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$32.51. Tourmaline Oil has a 1-year low of C$13.13 and a 1-year high of C$36.18.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$950.59 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Oil will post 3.4500003 EPS for the current year.

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer William Scott Kirker sold 60,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.88, for a total value of C$1,972,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 673,373 shares in the company, valued at C$22,140,504.24. Also, Director Lee Allan Baker sold 3,334 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.54, for a total transaction of C$108,488.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$218,603.72.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

