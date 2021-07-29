TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 60.9% from the June 30th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 223,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TPCO stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,032. TPCO has a fifty-two week low of $3.99 and a fifty-two week high of $13.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.48.

GRAMF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on TPCO from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Craig Hallum downgraded TPCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th.

TPCO Holding Corp., cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, retails, and delivers cannabis in California. The company offers approximately 17 owned and licensed brands offering 250 stock keeping units across 20 form-factors, such as jarred and bagged whole flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, bulk extracts, vaporizer cartridges, ready-to-use vapes, concentrates, gummies, chocolate, beverages, capsules, tinctures, lozenges, topicals, bath bombs, and body care products.

