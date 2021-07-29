TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Stock Position Lowered by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lessened its position in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) by 31.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 583,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270,071 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of TPG RE Finance Trust worth $6,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the first quarter worth $8,473,000. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 92.9% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,005,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,266,000 after purchasing an additional 484,467 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,032,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,566,000 after purchasing an additional 314,387 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 797,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,472,000 after purchasing an additional 298,726 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the first quarter worth $2,999,000. 53.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TPG RE Finance Trust alerts:

Shares of TRTX stock opened at $13.27 on Thursday. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.57 and a 1-year high of $14.55. The company has a quick ratio of 403.01, a current ratio of 403.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -57.55%.

TRTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on TPG RE Finance Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TPG RE Finance Trust from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on TPG RE Finance Trust from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TPG RE Finance Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.40.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.