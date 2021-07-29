Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 37.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 528,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,736 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.46% of Tractor Supply worth $93,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.9% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.2% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Tractor Supply by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 13,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSCO. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply to $211.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.52.

NASDAQ:TSCO traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $181.94. The stock had a trading volume of 5,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,273. The company has a 50 day moving average of $182.98. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $127.78 and a fifty-two week high of $200.75. The company has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,767,465.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,391 shares in the company, valued at $3,278,691.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $681,124.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

